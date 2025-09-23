Giants to start Jaxson Dart in Week 4 vs Chargers: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Let the Darty party begin – at least that’s what New York Giants fans are hoping.

The team appeared to be poised to make a move at quarterback for their Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers as ESPN reported that rookie Jaxson Dart will be under center in place of Russell Wilson.

Giants fans rained down boos from the stands at MetLife Stadium as the team faltered against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Wilson threw two interceptions and tossed the ball into the back of the end zone three times late in the game while in the red zone.

Wilson came into the game leading the NFL in passing yards.

Fans called for Dart before the half against the Chiefs. The lone touchdown came from rookie running back Cam Skattebo, which put the pressure on the reigning AFC champions.

Wilson’s start was enough for head coach Brian Daboll to leave the door open to make a change.

"We just watched the tape here. We're in the meetings with the players right now. Like I said yesterday, in order to improve the passing game, and I'd say that was the number one thing we needed to improve from yesterday, as a collective, everybody's got to be doing exactly the right stuff," Daboll told reporters on Monday. "It's not all on one guy. There are multiple reasons why certain plays didn't come out the way we wanted them to come out, and we'll continue to do that."

When pressed, Daboll maintained that the quarterback evaluation will be determined soon.

"I'd say we're evaluating everything," he said.

The Giants selected Dart out of Ole Miss in the first round of the draft. He’s appeared in two games for the team so far this season, but only gave defenses a different look in certain situations.

Against the undefeated Chargers, Dart will have a chance to prove himself.