Russell Wilson brings star power to Giants camp as wife Ciara, family watch practice in matching jerseys

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was a family affair for Russell Wilson at New York Giants training camp Wednesday. His first day with his new team also involved wife Ciara and their children.

Ciara, the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and actress, was spotted at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with their daughters Sienna and Amora, son Win and Future Jr., whose father is rapper Future from a previous relationship.

They were all watching practice wearing blue No. 3 jerseys for the signal-caller, and the Giants’ social media captured a heartwarming moment after practice when they all met up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wilson spoke with reporters after practice Wednesday and discussed his new fan base in New York and how it relates to his wife’s line of work.

GIANTS' RUSSELL WILSON GETS STARTING QUARTERBACK NOD

"I’ve been in New York a bunch in the past. I have a lot of family that have been here and live here and stuff like that, but we love it here," he said, via the New York Post. "It’s just a great city. New York is amazing, Jersey as well.

"Obviously, for Ciara, the music culture is great, too, and I think that’s great. But I think, just for me, I’ve always been a fast-paced guy. I don’t know if everybody knows me really well. I’m constantly just highly focused. I was always taking 18 credits in college, playing football, baseball. I just like being occupied."

Wilson added that he enjoys training camp no matter which team it’s with because of the bonding opportunities and developing team chemistry before the grind of the regular season begins.

The Giants are hoping that chemistry is particularly strong with Malik Nabers, the team’s first-round draft pick who exploded in his rookie season with over 1,200 receiving yards despite quarterback struggles.

As his family was watching, Wilson was already throwing dimes to Nabers, which led to cheers from the fans watching in the stands. He’s also been working well with Wan’Dale Robinson, Theo Johnson and others on the Giants’ offense.

While the Giants traded into the first round and drafted quarterback Jaxson Dart back in April, head coach Brian Daboll has said numerous times it’s Wilson’s offense until further notice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York also added veteran Jameis Winston to a quarterback room that will be featured on HBO’s in-season "Hard Knocks" as it covers the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders during the regular season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.