Giants' Russell Wilson gets starting quarterback nod

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll officially named Russell Wilson the team’s starting quarterback in his press conference before training camp began on Wednesday.

Wilson, 36, was selected to start over Jameis Winston, whom the team also signed in free agency, and first-round pick Jaxson Dart.

"These guys will be out here competing, but Russ is our starter," Daboll said via ESPN.

Wilson spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and had a 6-5 record in 11 games with them. The 10-time Pro Bowler completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions last season.

Wilson, Winston and Dart were part of the Giants’ front office’s goal to overhaul the quarterback room after a disastrous season last year, when they went 3-14.

Last season, Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito all received starts. DeVito is the only one left on the team, and he is competing for a roster spot. The Giants signed Wilson to a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the intention of having the former Seattle Seahawks star begin the season as the starter.

While Wilson will start in Week 1, if he struggles, fans will be clamoring for Dart to take over the starting job.

Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen noted during the press conference that when current offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was with the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes only played one game at the end of his rookie season.

Schoen also mentioned that when he and Daboll were with the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen entered into a Week 1 game during his rookie year and never relinquished the starting job.

Winston and Dart will be competing for the backup quarterback job throughout training camp.

Winston played in 12 games with the Cleveland Browns last year, including seven starts, and completed 61.1% of his passes for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Throughout his 10-year career, Winston has not been afraid to put the ball into danger, as he has 154 career touchdowns and 111 career interceptions.

Dart, last season with Ole Miss, led the SEC in completion percentage (69.3%) and (4,279) yards with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Giants gave up their 2025 second-round pick (No. 34 overall), 2025 third-round pick (No. 99 overall), and their 2026 third-round pick in exchange for the Houston Texans' No. 25 overall pick to select Dart.

