Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz staff cleared of coronavirus

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert, both of whom previously tested positive for the coronavirus, have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health, the team said in a statement on Friday.

Both Mitchell and Gobert tested positive for the virus on March 11. After 14 days of Jazz players and staff fulfilling their periods of isolation and quarantine, they were cleared. However, they will continue to practice social distancing while limiting time outside of their homes to essential activities, in accordance with recommendations by the NBA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a video posted by the NBA on March 15, Gobert said he was "feeling a little better every single day." He also expressed regret in his social media post, saying at the time: "I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis… mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected.”

On the other hand, Mitchell was on "Good Morning America" on March 16 and said he was asymptomatic of coronavirus, showing no symptoms or signs of the virus. He had been in quarantine since the diagnosis.

As of Friday, there are 10 known NBA players who have tested positive for the virus, which includes former NBA MVP Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.