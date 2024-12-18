Rory McIlroy teases Charles Barkley about his weight during match vs LIV Golf stars

Rory McIlroy and Charles Barkley had some playful banter while the Northern Irishman participated in "The Showdown" golf match with Scottie Scheffler against LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

As McIlroy walked down the fairway, Barkley asked how much he eats during a round. McIlroy was eating a power bar while the Basketball Hall of Famer chatted with him.

"Not as much as you Chuck," McIlroy fired back.

Barkley laughed and responded that he was on a diet.

For what it’s worth, the former Philadelphia 76ers star has admitted to taking Mounjaro to help with his weight loss and deal with Type 2 diabetes. Mounjaro, which is a brand name for tirzepatide, helps with weight loss by curbing appetite and improving how the body breaks down sugar and fat.

"I started at 352 [pounds] and I’m down to 290," Barkley has said previously. "I’m starting to feel like a human being, not a fat a-- anymore."

McIlroy and Scheffler ended up defeating their LIV Golf counterparts. They only needed 14 holes to do it.

The format was one point for a six-hole four-ball match, one point for a six-hole foursomes match and one point each for singles over the last six holes.

"I'd love to have another opportunity," DeChambeau said. "It was a bit of a pillow fight for us."

McIlroy and Scheffler each won $5 million in paid cryptocurrency.

Fox News' Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.