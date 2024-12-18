Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Rory McIlroy teases Charles Barkley about his weight during match vs LIV Golf stars

McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler defeated Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Rory McIlroy and Charles Barkley had some playful banter while the Northern Irishman participated in "The Showdown" golf match with Scottie Scheffler against LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

As McIlroy walked down the fairway, Barkley asked how much he eats during a round. McIlroy was eating a power bar while the Basketball Hall of Famer chatted with him.

Rory McIlroy swings

Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club on Aug 25, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

"Not as much as you Chuck," McIlroy fired back.

Barkley laughed and responded that he was on a diet.

For what it’s worth, the former Philadelphia 76ers star has admitted to taking Mounjaro to help with his weight loss and deal with Type 2 diabetes. Mounjaro, which is a brand name for tirzepatide, helps with weight loss by curbing appetite and improving how the body breaks down sugar and fat.

"I started at 352 [pounds] and I’m down to 290," Barkley has said previously. "I’m starting to feel like a human being, not a fat a-- anymore."

Charles Barkley on court

Phoenix Suns former player Charles Barkley in attendance at Footprint Center on Jan 21, 2023 in Phoenix. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

McIlroy and Scheffler ended up defeating their LIV Golf counterparts. They only needed 14 holes to do it.

The format was one point for a six-hole four-ball match, one point for a six-hole foursomes match and one point each for singles over the last six holes.

"I'd love to have another opportunity," DeChambeau said. "It was a bit of a pillow fight for us."

Rory McIlroy walks the course

Rory McIlroy after a tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club on Aug 25, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

McIlroy and Scheffler each won $5 million in paid cryptocurrency.

Fox News' Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.