Bryson DeChambeau hits Rory McIlroy with epic jab about US Open choke: 'Did it to yourself'

Bryson DeChambeau pulled off one of the great golf shots after his up-and-down from the bunker on 18 at Pinehurst No. 2 this summer to win the U.S. Open — but he knows he got some help.

McIlroy bogeyed three of his final four holes and missed two putts that were both inside of three feet. DeChambeau took advantage with his legendary bunker save to win his second U.S. Open.

The two golfers will be on the links on Tuesday in the "LIV vs. PGA" edition of "The Match," where frenemies DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will team up against McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

McIlroy and DeChambeau hit the range beside one another earlier this week, where McIlroy admitted he wanted to "go up against Bryson and try to get him back for what he did to me at the U.S. Open."

DeChambeau, though, didn't let him slide that easily.

"Well, to be fair, you kind of did it to yourself," DeChambeau hit back.

McIlroy took the crack on the chin as the crowd burst out in laughter.

In speaking with Fox News Digital over the summer, Dechambeau couldn't help but admit that he thought about that day at Pinehurst "every day."

"The bunker shot is amazing, but there’s a couple shots I hit during the course of that week. The back of No. 8, I hit it over the green twice, and I get up-and-down twice. I win the tournament because of that," DeChambeau told Fox News Digital back in August. "If I don’t get that up-and-down, I may not win the tournament. It’s actually the culmination of the whole week and how things progressed that led to it being such a memorable week."

"You never want to lose a championship that way. You want to see someone make a putt and do something crazy and cool. But I can tell you, there was a battle between us. It was definitely LIV vs. PGA for sure," DeCheambeau added.

Had DeChambeau not knocked down that par putt on 18, DeChambeau and McIlroy would have faced off in the first aggregate playoff in U.S. Open history.

Well, maybe McIlroy can get some sort of revenge this week at Shadow Creek.

