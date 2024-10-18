Rookie Bo Nix joins NFL legend John Elway in exclusive Broncos club: 'You're in great company'

The Denver Broncos opened Week 7 in dominating fashion, taking down the New Orleans Saints 33-10 on Thursday.

The game also marked former Saints coach Sean Payton's return to New Orleans. Payton coached the Saints to the franchise's lone Super Bowl victory in 2010.

In April, Payton and the Denver Broncos' front office decided to draft quarterback Bo Nix in the first round.

The former Oregon standout won the starting job coming out of training camp and has already experienced some ups and downs during his young NFL career. But on Thursday night, Nix added his name to the Broncos' history books.

The win over New Orleans improved Denver's record to 4-3 and allowed Nix to match the Broncos' record for wins by a rookie quarterback. Two-time Super Bowl winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway previously set the mark in 1983. The team finished that season with a 4-7 record.

In 2019, quarterback Drew Lock went 4-1 in five starts during his rookie campaign.

Nix said realizing he had achieved something in line with one of the franchise's greatest players meant "a lot."

"It means a lot," the rookie signal caller told reporters on Thursday night. "You’re talking about one of the greats to ever do it at our organization. It means a lot."

There is still plenty of football left this season, and Nix acknowledged that there is still room for improvement.

"You’re in great company. I am not finished. We have a lot in front of us, so I definitely don’t want to stop there. We are going to continue to get better as a team. I am going to continue to grow and learn as a player. Hopefully, we will continue to have wins like this," he said.

Nix finished Thursday's game with 164 passing yards. He also picked up 75 rushing yards.

The Broncos got off to an 0-2 start, but then proceeded to go on a three-game winning streak. After dropping last week's game to the Los Angeles Chargers, the team got back on the winning track against New Orleans. The Saints played a second consecutive game without normal starter Derek Carr, as the veteran quarterback continues to recover from an oblique injury.

