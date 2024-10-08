Saints QB Derek Carr likely sidelined for multiple weeks with oblique injury: reports

The New Orleans Saints appeared to suffer a loss in more ways than one on Monday night. Starting quarterback Derek Carr's night ended early after he took a hit from a Kansas City Chiefs defender on a fourth-down pass attempt.

Second-year quarterback Jake Haener stepped in for Carr on the Saints' final offensive possession. Haener and Carr both competed at Fresno State before they made it to the NFL in 2023 and 2014, respectively.

On Tuesday, the NFL Network reported that an oblique injury is expected to force Carr "to miss multiple games."

Haener was not available for six games last season after he failed a performance-enhancing drug test.

The Saints coaching staff will also likely consider giving rookie Spencer Rattler some playing time during Carr's absence, per the report.

Carr has been durable over the years. He appeared in all 17 games in 2023 despite dealing with a shoulder injury. The last time Carr sat out of a game due to injury happened in 2017.

Carr has thrown for 989 yards and eight touchdowns against four interceptions through five games this season. Much of Carr's success happened in the first two games, with the Saints scoring a combined 91 points during dominating wins over the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys.

After getting off to a strong start, New Orleans has lost its last three games. The Saints return to New Orleans in Week 6 for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

