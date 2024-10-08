Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints

Saints QB Derek Carr likely sidelined for multiple weeks with oblique injury: reports

Saints have dropped 3 games in a row

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The New Orleans Saints appeared to suffer a loss in more ways than one on Monday night. Starting quarterback Derek Carr's night ended early after he took a hit from a Kansas City Chiefs defender on a fourth-down pass attempt.

Second-year quarterback Jake Haener stepped in for Carr on the Saints' final offensive possession. Haener and Carr both competed at Fresno State before they made it to the NFL in 2023 and 2014, respectively.

On Tuesday, the NFL Network reported that an oblique injury is expected to force Carr "to miss multiple games."

Derek Carr warms up before a game

Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints warms up before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Haener was not available for six games last season after he failed a performance-enhancing drug test.

The Saints coaching staff will also likely consider giving rookie Spencer Rattler some playing time during Carr's absence, per the report.

Derek Carr throws

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr throws during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

Carr has been durable over the years. He appeared in all 17 games in 2023 despite dealing with a shoulder injury. The last time Carr sat out of a game due to injury happened in 2017.

Derek Carr throws a pass

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 7, 2024. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Carr has thrown for 989 yards and eight touchdowns against four interceptions through five games this season. Much of Carr's success happened in the first two games, with the Saints scoring a combined 91 points during dominating wins over the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys.

After getting off to a strong start, New Orleans has lost its last three games. The Saints return to New Orleans in Week 6 for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.