Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB

Ronald Acuña Jr's historic Braves season at forefront of NL MVP race with 2 Dodgers teammates

Acuña made MLB history after mashing 41 homers with 73 stolen bases

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

When MLB records are set, usually an MVP Award follows. That’s likely what Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will hear Thursday night. 

No other player in league history has hit 40 home runs while stealing 50 bases. Acuña took it to another level during the 2023 season, mashing 41 homers and stealing not 50, not 60, but 73 bases on his way to leading Atlanta to yet another NL East title. 

Acuña’s impact on the league’s best team record-wise in 2023 (104-58) has him as the clear front-runner to win the NL MVP Award over Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ronald Acuna Jr hits a homer

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning, Sept. 12, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Along with his homers and stolen bases, Acuña set the tone in MLB in runs (149) and hits (217), while leading the NL in OPS (1.012).

Acuña already has a Rookie of the Year trophy on his mantle, and the 2023 NL MVP Award would be a great complement to that as the four-time All-Star, at just 25 years old, cements his spot as one of the league’s best players now and for years to come. 

But there is certainly hope from Dodgers fans that one of their veteran stars can come away with the award, starting with Betts, who led all of MLB in WAR (8.4) this season. Acuña was just behind him at 8.1 wins above replacement.

BRAVES SUPERSTAR RONALD ACUÑA JR REACHES UNPRECEDENTED MLB MILESTONE HOURS AFTER GETTING MARRIED

Betts already has an MVP under his belt after winning the award with the Boston Red Sox during the 2018 season. If he were to win the NL MVP this time, he would join Frank Robinson as the only players who won the prestigious award in both leagues. 

Betts finished the 2023 campaign with a .307/.408/.579 slash line, 40 doubles, 107 RBI, 39 homers and 126 runs scored.

Mooke Betts tips his helmet

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts tips his helmet as he comes up to bat against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning, Aug. 25, 2023, in Boston.

And Freeman was the perfect counterpart on a team that went 100-62 this past regular season.

Freeman finished just behind Acuña with 211 hits this season on his way to hitting .331/.410/.567 with a league-high 59 doubles in Year 14 in MLB. Freeman’s sweet lefty swing continues to produce at an elite level, making him one of the most feared hitters in the game at 34 years old.

Freeman is no stranger to winning MVP either. He was awarded the honor during the shortened 2020 season. He finished fourth in voting last season – his first with the Dodgers after a blockbuster trade from Atlanta brought him out west – after leading the NL in multiple categories, including on-base percentage, hits, doubles and runs scored.

Acuña and Freeman were teammates for four seasons, winning a World Series together in 2021, though injury wouldn’t allow the former to help his squad during their postseason run.

Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman side by side

The NL MVP has one leading front-runner and two teammates trailing behind for the award that's announced on Friday. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unless the vote changes from what’s expected to be counted, Acuña should be the next Braves player to take home the coveted award.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.