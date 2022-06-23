Expand / Collapse search
Roger Clemens is now a ‘DJ’ with a unique nickname

Roger Clemens said he will get to the requests eventually

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
Former Major League pitcher Roger Clemens apparently spins more than just baseballs, and "The Rocket" has the (additional) nickname to prove it.

Clemens joined New England Sports Network’s broadcast of last night’s Tigers – Red Sox game and told the Sox broadcast booth that he runs the music room at the Clemens household and when doing so, goes by a very specific DJ name.

Roger Clemens #21 of the Boston Red Sox poses for this portrait prior to the start of a Major League Baseball game circa 1988 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Clemens played for the Red Sox from 1884-96.

Roger Clemens #21 of the Boston Red Sox poses for this portrait prior to the start of a Major League Baseball game circa 1988 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Clemens played for the Red Sox from 1884-96. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

"We got a music room. My nickname by day, as you guys know – ‘Rocket.’ But I’m ‘DJ No Request’ at night," Roger told the TV crew.

Clemens was in town to watch his son, Kody, a recent Detroit call up. The younger Clemens mainly plays infield, though he did make an unexpected pitching appearance last week. He did not enter last night’s game, a 5-4 Boston win.

As for Clemens’ no request policy, he cautioned that music room attendees should remain patient.

Former UT Longhorn pitcher, Houston Astro and 7-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens gives a Hook 'Em Horns sign from the sideline during the Texas Bowl game between the Texas Longhorns and the Missouri Tigers on December 27, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Former UT Longhorn pitcher, Houston Astro and 7-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens gives a Hook 'Em Horns sign from the sideline during the Texas Bowl game between the Texas Longhorns and the Missouri Tigers on December 27, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I play what I want to play. I’ll hit your song eventually," said Clemens.

And don’t bother attempting to grab the mic for a little sing-a-long.

"Karaoke’s brutal," Roger added. "Even if you’re good at singing ‘Endless Love’ or ‘Purple Rain,’ it still sounds brutal."

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens enjoys himself with fans during The Innings Festival 2022 at Tempe Beach Park on February 26, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona.

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens enjoys himself with fans during The Innings Festival 2022 at Tempe Beach Park on February 26, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. (John Medina/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, so too are son Kody’s stats. The 26-year-old is struggling thus far, he’s batting .125 with just four hits and 2 RBI, though he’s had only 32 plate appearances. That’s surprisingly not far-off from his dad’s career hit total. Roger accumulated just 31 knocks in his 24-year MLB career.