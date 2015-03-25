Rockies send O's to fourth straight loss

Charlie Culberson belted his first career homer in the sixth inning and Wilin Rosario clubbed the go-ahead two-run shot in the ensuing frame to guide the Colorado Rockies to a 6-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Charlie Blackmon and Todd Helton homered, and Nolan Arenado knocked in the other run for the Rockies, who have won six of their last seven games. They broke a five-game skid on the road and won for just the second time in 11 tries outside of Coors Field.

Juan Nicasio (7-6) gave up four hits and a pair of runs over six innings to win for the first time in his last five starts.

"He had to battle and work real hard, but he did a really nice job," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said.

Nate McLouth went deep to start the bottom of the first and Matt Wieters went deep off Rex Brothers in the ninth. The other Baltimore run came courtesy of an Adam Jones single.

Wei-Yin Chen (6-6) had seven strikeouts, but yielded five hits and four runs over 6 1/3 innings as the Orioles lost their fourth in a row.

"We have some guys with a really good track record. We hope to get back there tomorrow," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of his team's skid.

McLouth homered to right field and Jones's bases-loaded single to right plated Brian Roberts in the fourth. The Orioles, though, failed to add on as Nick Markakis fouled out to catcher Yorvit Torrealba and Wieters lined out to second base.

Rosario doubled to start the fifth and scored on Arenado's base hit to right before Culberson tied it with a blast tight to the line in left.

Michael Cuddyer walked to begin the seventh, leading to Rosario's homer that barely cleared the wall in right field.

Blackmon hit a titanic homer to right in the eighth off Francisco Rodriguez, who left the game in that inning due to a right groin strain.

Helton homered to right off Jim Johnson in the ninth and Wieters returned the favor to center with one out.

Game Notes

Orioles pitching coach Rick Adair has taken a leave of absence and has been replaced by bullpen coach Bill Castro ... Nicasio won for the first time in four career interleague decisions ... Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy had an 11- game hitting streak broken.