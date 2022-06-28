Rockets to buy out John Wall, star guard intends to join Clippers: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Wall’s brief time with the Houston Rockets appears to be at an end.

The Houston Rockets intend to buy out Wall after he sat out the entire 2021-22 season, according to multiple reports. He will receive $41 million from the Rockets as part of the buyout agreement. Wall was set to make $47.4 million in what would have been his final year of his four-year contract.

Wall’s preference would be to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to the reports. Wall has only played 40 games for the Rockets after he was traded to the team by the Washington Wizards. In those 40 games, he averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists.

The Rockets and Wall’s buyout agreement was first reported by Yahoo Sports. ESPN first reported Wall’s intentions to sign with the Clippers.

Los Angeles could presumably field a team that includes Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell and Ivan Zubac for the 2022-23 season.

The Clippers were 42-40 and missed the playoffs for only the second time in 11 years.

The Wizards made Wall the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. In nine seasons, he was a five-time All-Star, an All-NBA First Team selection in 2017 and an All-Defensive First Team selection in 2015.

Over the course of his career, he is averaging 19.1 points, 9.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.