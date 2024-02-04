Bill Belichick thanks Patriots fans in heartfelt goodbye: 'We appreciated it'

Bill Belichick took out a full-page ad in Sunday’s Boston Globe to thank New England Patriots fans for nearly 25 years of love and support as he led their team to six Super Bowl champions.

Belichick’s era came to an end in January as he and the franchise parted ways after only making the playoffs once since Tom Brady left the organization to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Belichick interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons head coaching job twice but didn’t get it.

"Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and power," Belichick’s letter read. "The Patriots are the only NFL team representing SIX states but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders.

"You were undaunted by weather, attended scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough’s coldest, wettest, snowiest, and windiest days.… Your thoughtful letters offered support, critique and creative play suggestions. You watched on TV, the internet and from your stadium seats.

"You traveled from coast to coast and internationally. Numerous times, you overtook opposing stadiums and were the last fans standing. We loved it! You gave your precious time, resources and energy to our team. We appreciated it!…

"Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory.

"You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or may you just tolerated them.… I loved coaching here and together, we experienced some amazing moments.… THANK YOU ALL."

In addition to the championships, he was a three-time AP Coach of the Year. He was 266-121 with the Patriots, and has 302 wins in his career.