Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers making donation to Tampa high school that lost football equipment in fire

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is already making a difference in his new community before even setting foot on the field.

A fire recently destroyed the equipment shed of Blake High School in Tampa, Fla., so Gronkowski and the Bucs are stepping up with a donation.

“We heard about an unfortunate incident in Tampa where a fire burned down a high school storage shed full of their team’s football equipment,” Gronkowski said Tuesday. “Sadly, they lost it all. Well, Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and my new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are all about helping youth reach their full potential. So, we’re gonna do just that."

“To the Blake High School Yellow Jackets, you’re getting a brand-new storage unit, and new football equipment to replace everything that was lost, courtesy of our foundation and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation,” Gronkowski added. “So, keep working hard this summer, stay active and stay healthy. And my new teammates and I are looking forward to seeing you soon.”

Gronkowski, who sat out the 2019 season, will reunite with quarterback Tom Brady with the Bucs. During his final season with the New England Patriots, Gronkowski had 47 receptions for 682 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

In 2017, Gronkowski played in 14 games and had 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns. He will now join an offense that includes wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as fellow tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

There is no doubt Gronkowski will be a key piece for the Buccaneers' offense as they are primed for a Super Bowl run with Brady running the show under center.