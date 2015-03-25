Retired offensive tackle Jeff Backus rejoins Lions as part-time offensive line coaching intern

Jeff Backus has rejoined the Detroit Lions in a new capacity.

The team announced Tuesday the retired tackle will be a part-time coaching intern that will assist the offensive line this season.

Backus retired in March after missing only one game in his 12-year career.

Detroit selected him from Michigan in the first round of the 2001 NFL draft. He started his first 186 games — plus one playoff game — before a hamstring injury forced him to miss last year's Thanksgiving game against Houston.

___

Online: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL