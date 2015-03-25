Report: Eagles interview Brian Kelly

The Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday interviewed Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly in their ongoing effort to find a replacement for Andy Reid, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Kelly led Notre Dame to an undefeated regular season and spot in the BCS Championship Game. But his Fighting Irish were beaten soundly by Alabama on Monday night, 42-14.

ESPN, citing league sources, said that there was mutual interest on both sides, and that the sides would meet again this weekend returns from a trip outside the country.

The Eagles fired Reid after finishing 4-12 this past season. Reid was subsequently hired by the Kansas City Chiefs.