Red Sox's Hanigan to DL with broken hand

Boston, MA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Boston Red Sox placed catcher Ryan Hanigan on the 15-day disabled list after he fractured his right hand during Friday's game against the New York Yankees.

To replace Hanigan on the active roster, the Red Sox recalled top catching prospect Blake Swihart from Triple-A Pawtucket. The 23-year-old former first- round pick will make his MLB debut when Boston hosts the Yankees on Saturday.

Hanigan's injury occurred during the seventh inning of Boston's 3-2 loss to New York. The veteran was struck in the hand by a pitch from reliever Tommy Layne that first hit the Yankees' Mark Teixeira while at the plate.

Hanigan had successful surgery on Saturday to fix the metacarpal fracture.

The 34-year-old had started 17 of the Red Sox's first 23 games behind the plate and was batting .222 with one home run and five RBI this season.

Swihart, rated as the No. 1 catching prospect and 19th overall by MLB.com entering the season, was hitting .338 with 11 RBI and a .392 on-base percentage through 18 games at Pawtucket. The switch-hitter batted .333 with one homer and eight RBI in 30 at-bats for the Red Sox during spring training.

Swihart will catch and bat ninth in Saturday's game.