Red Sox sign 1st baseman Mitch Moreland for 1 year

BOSTON (AP) The Boston Red Sox are bringing in Mitch Moreland to help replace David Ortiz in the batting order.

The club agreed to terms with Moreland on a one-year contract Thursday. He is expected to share time with Hanley Ramirez at first base and designated hitter.

Moreland is a 31-year-old Gold Glove winner who batted .233 with 22 homers and 21 doubles last year with the Texas Rangers. He committed only two errors in 1,103 total chances at first base, leading AL first basemen with a .998 fielding percentage.

Ortiz retired last year at age 40, opening a hole at DH for the first time since he took over in 2003.

To make room for Moreland on the 40-man roster, the club designated left-hander Williams Jerez for assignment.