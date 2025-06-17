Red Sox raise doxxing concerns to police after Rafael Devers trade, officials say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Red Sox fans are apparently taking their frustrations out on social media after the Rafael Devers trade.

Shortly after the Sox completed a three-game sweep of their arch-rival New York Yankees, they sent Devers, who homered on Sunday over the Green Monster, to the San Francisco Giants .

The writing had been on the wall for some time after the Sox signed third baseman Alex Bregman, and eventually, Devers refused to play first base. Devers has only been a designated hitter all season.

However, despite the clear friction in the clubhouse, Devers was the face of the franchise and the last man standing from the 2018 World Series championship team, apparently leaving some Sox fans in dismay.

In the wake of trading Devers, Newton Police said they were made aware of reports that "some members of the Red Sox have been victims of doxxing on social media due to a recent trade."

Police told Fox News Digital in a statement that they were "notified by representatives from the Boston Red Sox Organization," but they are "not investigating any online threats."

The Red Sox did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

TMZ Sports first reported the doxxing.

In speaking with reporters on Monday about the trade, Breslow actually said "there's a real chance" that at the end of the season, they will have "won more games" without Devers than with him.

The Giants took on all $250 million remaining on Devers' contract. With lots of cash now available, and a team that is right in the postseason race, Breslow said the front office will continue to look for ways to improve the team, with a middle-of-the-lineup hitter a new need.

"For some reason, this team (is) an example where the whole was not greater than the sum of the parts," he said. "And being great teammates and sacrificing and stepping up for each other and embodying this shared vision, we believe that those are principles that we need to be faithful to.

"And so, at the end of the season, I think we could look back and say we’ve won more games than we otherwise would have, because of the way that this roster is now able to come together."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.