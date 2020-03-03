Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Boston Red Sox
Published

Red Sox ace Chris Sale has MRI for elbow soreness

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has soreness in his throwing elbow and has undergone an MRI.

Manager Ron Roenicke said Sale felt the soreness Monday, one day after throwing batting practice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Obviously we're concerned about it,.” Roenicke said Tuesday.

Dr. James Andrews will review the MRI.

Sale threw about 18 pitches in batting practice Sunday, the first time he faced hitters since he gave up five runs over 6 2/3 innings in a win at Cleveland on Aug. 13. He went on the injured list with elbow inflammation, finishing 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts.

He already was slated to start this season on the IL after reporting to camp with pneumonia, setting him back by about two weeks.