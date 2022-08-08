Ravens sign Justin Tucker to contract extension, make him highest paid kicker in the NFL

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed kicker Justin Tucker to a contract extension.

Tucker’s prior deal had him under contract with the Ravens through the 2023-2024 season, and now it extends to the 2027-2028 season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed kicker Chris Boswell to a four-year, $20 million deal last week with a $5 million average salary.

Tucker’s extension makes him the highest paid kicker in the NFL, as it is worth $24 million over four years, per ESPN.

The five-time Pro-Bowler nailed 35 out of 37 field goal attempts, which was good for the highest field goal percentage in the NFL last year (94.6%).

The Texas product also hit the longest field goal in NFL history last year (66 yards), and it was a game-winner over the Detroit Lions.

The 32-year-old was perfect on extra points made last year, going 32 for 32, and has made 386 out of 392 extra points in his career (99%).

Tucker boasts a field goal percentage of 91.1% throughout his 11-year career.

The five-time All-Pro has made 48 of 66 attempts over 50 yards in his career (72.7%).

Tucker is practically automatic in attempts under 40 yards, hitting 98.3% (178 out of 181).

Tucker is a Super Bowl champion, as he was a member of the Ravens team that won Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers.

In additional Ravens news, running back J.K. Dobbins is being activated off of the Physically Unable To Perform List (PUP) after tearing his ACL in the preseason last year.