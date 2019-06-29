Rapinoe accepts AOC's invite to Congress after saying she wouldn't go to 'f---ing White House'

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez extended a Twitter invitation to the U.S. women’s soccer team Friday to tour the House of Representatives after they beat France to advance to the semifinals of the World Cup in France.

“It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome [Megan Rapinoe] & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like,” Ocasio-Cortez posted after the 2-1 U.S. win.

Rapinoe, the co-captain of the team -- which will next play England on Tuesday -- tweeted back “Consider it done @AOC.”

Earlier in the week, Rapinoe said in an interview with Eight by Eight that she’s “not going to the f---ing White House” if the team won the Cup. “No. I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited. I doubt it."

President Trump responded on Twitter that he is a big fan of the team, but “Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!"

Rapinoe scored both goals in the victory over France.

Trump also tweeted, “We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose.”