Rangers place Ogando, Kirkman on DL

The Texas Rangers placed pitchers Alexi Ogando and Michael Kirkman on the 15-day disabled list Sunday.

Ogando is dealing with right shoulder inflammation, forcing the right-hander back to the disabled list just four days after he was activated from the DL to start against the Boston Red Sox.

Ogando, who was placed on the DL on May 16 with right biceps tendinitis, gave up one run on three hits with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 frames in a no- decision against the Red Sox on June 5.

The 29-year-old Ogando is 4-2 with a 2.93 earned run average over 10 starts this season.

Kirkman, meanwhile, has a recurrence of a cutaneous lymphoma located in the area of his right triceps.

Kirkman, who's gone 0-2 with an 8.18 ERA in 25 relief appearance this season, is expected to make a complete recovery, but there is no timetable for his return.

To replace Kirkman and Ogando on the roster, Texas purchased the contract of pitcher Kyle McClellan and recalled pitcher Josh Lindblom from Triple-A Round Rock Sunday.

McClellan went 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 2 saves in 4 opportunities in 6 relief appearances with the Express.

Lindblom made a spot start for the Rangers earlier this season and gave up four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings in a loss to Oakland on May 20. He is listed as the probable starter for Monday against Cleveland.

The Rangers also transferred pitcher Joakim Soria to the 60-day disabled list. Soria has spent the entire 2013 season on the DL as he continues to rehab from Tommy John surgery.