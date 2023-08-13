Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Rams
Published

Rams' Stetson Bennett earns praise after preseason debut vs Chargers

Bennett was 17-of-29 for 191 passing yards in the loss

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Stetson Bennett picked up right where he left off on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Rams rookie returned to SoFi Stadium in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers about seven months after he helped lead Georgia to a second consecutive national championship in the same building.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stetson Bennett throws

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett looks to throw against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The 25-year-old quarterback finished the game 17-of-29 for 191 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Puka Nacua in the second quarter. The Rams lost to the Chargers, 34-17, but the former Bulldogs standout received praise for his performance in his first taste of NFL action.

"I thought he did a nice job," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "There were some tough situations. You could see the athleticism where he escaped."

Bennett and the Rams cut the Chargers’ lead down to six points in the third quarter after Royce Freeman ran for a 3-yard touchdown.

JAGUARS QB DOES BEST ELI MANNING SUPER BOWL IMPRESSION, EVADES PRESSURE FOR IMPROBABLE TOUCHDOWN

Stetson Bennett tackld

Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett is tackled by Chargers linebacker Andrew Farmer, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

He said he was a "little nervous" to start the game but once he settled in he was able to find a groove.

"It's the first NFL game you're playing in, and you're going to be a little nervous and try to make a play when sometimes plays aren't there," Bennett said. "But then as it started to groove, we started calling plays and started to settle in."

On the other side of the field was his national championship opponent, former TCU standout Max Duggan. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stetson Bennett pumps

Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates after a defensive holding call against the Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

He got a shot to play for the Chargers and was 2-of-3 passing with 19 yards. He was sacked three times. Easton Stick got a majority of the reps. He was 14-for-21 with 109 passing yards and a touchdown pass to rookie Quentin Johnston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.