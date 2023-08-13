Rams' Stetson Bennett earns praise after preseason debut vs Chargers

Stetson Bennett picked up right where he left off on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Rams rookie returned to SoFi Stadium in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers about seven months after he helped lead Georgia to a second consecutive national championship in the same building.

The 25-year-old quarterback finished the game 17-of-29 for 191 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Puka Nacua in the second quarter. The Rams lost to the Chargers, 34-17, but the former Bulldogs standout received praise for his performance in his first taste of NFL action.

"I thought he did a nice job," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "There were some tough situations. You could see the athleticism where he escaped."

Bennett and the Rams cut the Chargers’ lead down to six points in the third quarter after Royce Freeman ran for a 3-yard touchdown.

He said he was a "little nervous" to start the game but once he settled in he was able to find a groove.

"It's the first NFL game you're playing in, and you're going to be a little nervous and try to make a play when sometimes plays aren't there," Bennett said. "But then as it started to groove, we started calling plays and started to settle in."

On the other side of the field was his national championship opponent, former TCU standout Max Duggan.

He got a shot to play for the Chargers and was 2-of-3 passing with 19 yards. He was sacked three times. Easton Stick got a majority of the reps. He was 14-for-21 with 109 passing yards and a touchdown pass to rookie Quentin Johnston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.