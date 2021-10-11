Raiders tap Rich Bisaccia to replace Jon Gruden after email scandal

The Las Vegas Raiders named Rich Bisaccia the interim head coach on Monday night after Jon Gruden resigned following the release of more homophobic and misogynistic remarks in emails while he was a broadcaster.

Bisaccia was the team’s special teams coordinator and assistant head coach.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Rich Bisaccia will serve as Interim Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, effective immediately. Coach Bisaccia will meet with the media at the regularly scheduled media availability on Wednesday," the team said in a statement.

Bisaccia is in his 38th year of coaching and is in his fourth with the Raiders. He spent seven years with Gruden while the two were with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his team bio on the Raiders’ website, Bisaccia is praised for the Raiders’ prowess at special teams including helping punter A.J. Cole setting club rookie records.

JON GRUDEN RESIGNS AS RAIDERS HEAD COACH AFTER HOMOPHOBIC, MISOGYNISTIC EMAILS REVEALED

Bisaccia’s history as a football coach goes back to Wayne State in 1983. He’s been with South Carolina, Clemson, Ole Miss, the Bucs, San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and the Raiders. He served as mostly an offensive coach before taking over as the special teams coordinator for multiple teams.

Gruden resigned as head coach on Monday night after The New York Times’ revelation he sent several homophobic and misogynistic emails in conversations with former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen while he was a broadcaster at ESPN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some of the remarks included vulgar remarks toward NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The emails were uncovered through the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team’s workplace misconduct.