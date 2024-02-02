Raiders' Maxx Crosby would 'rather play football' amid Pro Bowl format change

The Pro Bowl format changed during the 2022 season to a flag football contest between the best of the NFC and AFC.

While the NFL drew criticism in the past for a lack of genuine competition at the Pro Bowl, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby told Fox News Digital he preferred an actual game with pads and helmets rather than flags.

"It is what it is at this point," he said. "I totally understand. It’s about the accolade. It’s not about the game itself anymore, and I totally get it because, I mean, realistically, there’s a lot of money on the line, and guys don’t want to get hurt. So, I get it. But, at the same time, I’d rather play football."

Crosby earned his third Pro Bowl nod after a phenomenal season with the Raiders. He won’t be able to play due to injuries. But he recalled how much he enjoyed his first Pro Bowl.

"On my first Pro Bowl I got in 2021, it was an actual football game wearing full pads. We took care of each other, but we were also pass rushing a little bit and getting after it when it mattered," said Crosby, who spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of Invisalign.

"I had an absolute blast out there. So, I prefer that. That’s how I grew up watching it. That was an actual football game. But, I mean, where the world is now is not where it was two years back. So, it is what it is."

This year’s Pro Bowl Games are being hosted by Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.