Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones arrested for allegedly violating protective order

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested in Nevada on Friday morning for allegedly violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, according to online jail records.

Jones, who was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list last week, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on Friday and was being held on $15,000 bond.

According to ESPN, he later posted bond and is expected to be back in court on December 4.

The Raiders released a statement Friday afternoon expressing their concern for Jones, but declined to comment further, citing the ongoing legal matters.

"The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment."

Head coach Josh McDaniels declined to add more but spoke about the concern he has for all players, current and former.

"I care for all of them," he said. "I think we all do. We want the best for all of our players, former players, etc. So, that will never change. That part is going to be there now and forever for all the guys we’ve coached and got an opportunity to know and work with. So, just kind of take it as it comes here as we’re going through this, and we continue to try to do the best we can. Like I said, there’s not much we can do other than that."

Jones has been at odds with the organization since before the start of the regular season. Earlier this month, he posted a series of screenshots alleging that he was unable to access the team’s facilities.

Then on Monday, Jones claimed in a since-deleted post of a handwritten journal entry, that he had been taken to a hospital "against my will" by the Las Vegas Fire Department a week earlier.

Concern for his mental health increased when days later he posted a lengthy video on social media where he became emotional while discussing Aaron Hernandez’s death.

Jones, 33, has not appeared in any games for the Raiders this season. He finished last season second on the team with 4.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 15 games.

