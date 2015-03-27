Purdue holds off Western Michigan for bowl victory

Caleb TerBush and Robert Marve threw for 32 victory over Western Michigan in the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl.

Raheem Mostert returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, while Carson Wiggs kicked three field goals and recovered two onside kicks. The Boilermakers (7-6) also recovered a fumble with under two minutes left to secure a victory in their first postseason appearance since the 2007 season, when they won the Motor City Bowl.

It was Purdue's first bowl game under third-year head coach Danny Hope.

The Boilermakers grabbed control with a 20-point second quarter, and Western Michigan (7-6) wasn't able to catch up. The Broncos have not won a bowl game in four tries.

Alex Carder threw for 439 yards and three touchdowns for WMU, but was intercepted four times.