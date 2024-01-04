Two playoff contenders potentially interested in Dalvin Cook after Jets departure: report

Dalvin Cook signed with the New York Jets with the intention of winning a championship.

While the season took a sudden and unexpected turn early on, the Pro Bowl running back might still have the opportunity to do just that.

The Jets waived Cook just before the final game of the season this week, in a move head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday was "good business."

"Dalvin’s been an unbelievable teammate since the day he walked in here. Obviously, it hasn’t gone the way any of us have wanted," Saleh said. "He’s been an unbelievable teammate, unbelievable mentor to the young guys.

"I know he’s been hurting, not physically, but just wanting to be out there to be able to help the team, but he’s put aside all his frustrations and showed up with a smile on his face, energy and practice, and being attentive in meetings. He’s been an unbelievable teammate, and whatever opportunity he gets, I know he’s going to be great."

Saleh said Cook’s lack of play came as a result of Breece Hall staying healthy.

"Obviously in the middle of the year, we just had a significant lull, but Breece has been getting healthier and healthier, and he’s our bell call."

When he signed with the team just before the start of the season, Aaron Rodgers expressed that winning a Super Bowl was on Cook’s mind.

"Dalvin has got it done for a long time at a high level, he’s motivated, he wants to win a championship," Rodgers said at the time. "Obviously, he made it well known to me during the process he wanted to play with me and play here, in Jersey, so we’re excited to have him, excited to get him in here."

While the Jets' season will come to another disappointing end on Sunday, Cook’s season might still be moving forward.

According to CBS Sports, the Baltimore Ravens have "potential interest down the road" in Cook. The Dallas Cowboys are also reportedly interested.

The Ravens play their final matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend, but they will be resting some of their starters, having locked in the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Similarly, the Cowboys can clinch the NFC East title with a victory over the Washington Commanders, who have lost seven straight, on Sunday.

