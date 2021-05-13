Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Pittsburgh Steelers were the last undefeated team in 2020 and they fizzled out at the end of the season eventually getting a shellacking by the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs.

The Steelers ended up bringing back Ben Roethlisberger and JuJu Smith-Schuster in the offseason. The emergence of Chase Claypool last year was also a blessing for the offense. The defense still has Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Devin Bush and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Pittsburgh added Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth through the draft. Both players are projected to become starters by the time the first week of the season starts.

In Week 1, the Steelers will face off against the Buffalo Bills on the road. Pittsburgh will end the season on the road against the divisional-rival Baltimore Ravens.

Here’s who the Steelers will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Broncos, Raiders, Titans, Bears, Lions, Seahawks

Away Opponents: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Chiefs, Chargers, Bills, Packers, Vikings

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 155-115-2

Here’s the Steelers’ 2021 regular-season schedule: