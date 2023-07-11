Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Pistons
Published

Pistons sign Isaiah Stewart to four-year contract extension

Stewart averaged a career-high 11.3 points per game last year

Associated Press
The Detroit Pistons and Isaiah Stewart have agreed on a $64 million, four-year contract extension, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday night on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. ESPN was first to report the post player's deal with the Pistons.

Isaiah Stewart dribbles ball

Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons goes to the basket during the game  on Febuary 10, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.  (Brian Sevald NBAE via Getty Images)

Stewart averaged a career-high 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds last season. He has averaged nine points and 7.8 rebounds over his three-year career and was entering the last year of his rookie contract.

The Portland Trail Blazers drafted the former Washington star with the No. 16 pick in 2020 and within the next week, he was traded to Houston and Detroit.

Isaiah Stewart shoots basket

Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons shoots a three point basket during the game against the Boston Celtics on February 15, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.   (Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

The 6-foot-8 Stewart provides a much-needed physical presence for the Pistons.

Detroit's rebuilding hopes are tied largely to Cade Cunningham's comeback from shin surgery, along with second-year pros Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, and rookie wing Ausar Thompson.

Isaiah Stewart dunks ball

Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket during the game  on Febuary 6, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.  (Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Pistons won an NBA-low 17 games last season, and Dwane Casey stepped down as coach with one year left on his contract to take a role in the front office. The three-time NBA championship-winning franchise has earned a spot in the playoffs just twice in 14 years.

Shooting to speed up a turnaround, team owner Tom Gores gave Monty Williams a six-year contract shortly after the 2022 NBA Coach of the Year was fired by the Phoenix Suns.