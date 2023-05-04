Pistons fire assistant GM Rob Murphy after investigation into sexual harassment, workplace misconduct claims

The Detroit Pistons have fired assistant general manager Rob Murphy after an investigation into sexual harassment and workplace misconduct claims.

Murphy's former executive assistant, DeJanai Raska, said Murphy sexually harassed, belittled and abused her while she worked for him in both 2021 and 2022.

"Rob Murphy no longer works for the Detroit Pistons or [G-League affiliate] Motor City Cruise in any capacity," the Pistons told the Detroit Free Press.

"Mr. Murphy was recently terminated for violation of company policy and the terms of his employment agreement. The facts that gave rise to his termination surfaced during a review, assisted by a national law firm, of allegations made by a former employee."

Raska told Fox 2 Detroit that working for the Pistons was a "dream come true," and she and Murphy originally hit it off before things turned sour.

"Rob attempted to force me to have sex with him, and that's something hard to talk about," Raska said, adding she "can't even watch basketball" anymore.

Raska also said Murphy grabbed her "breast area" and "my crotch area" in front of her daughter. Raska also says Murphy told her he wanted to "put a baby inside [of her]."

"My main concern and fear (was) that I would be fired, without a doubt, fired and silenced," she said.

Raska said one of her roles as Murphy's assistant was to pick up his teenage son from school every day. It was an odd request, she said, but she felt she had no choice but to do it despite feeling like a "nanny."

"To make it my full responsibility and my only responsibility — that's a 45-minute drive every day of dropping someone else's child off — being responsible for a teenager that I wasn't ready to be responsible for," Raska said.

"Because I did give my other positions away — my other careers away — I have to support my daughter, and I have to keep this roof over our heads. So if (all) you want me to do is pick up your son and take care of your son, I'm going to do it."

Murphy was placed on administrative leave in October, just four months after receiving the promotion after serving as president and GM of the Cruise.

Murphy has a coaching background, spending 20 years as a college coach, including 10 with Eastern Michigan as its head coach. He also worked with Kent State and Syracuse .

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.