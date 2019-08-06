Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond reveals the one beverage he drinks daily to meet caloric intake with diet

Ryan Gaydos
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is doing his best to get leaner for the upcoming season and try to help the team do better than a first-round playoff exit.

Drummond revealed to the Detroit Free Press on Monday he removed red meat from his diet and mainly eats fish and vegetables. To meet his daily caloric intake, Drummond has one beer per day.

“If you do it the right way, it’s actually not bad for you and that’s why I’m doing it,” Drummond told the Free Press.

However, you shouldn’t expect Drummond to be guzzling down any kind of IPA, double IPA or Saison. He’s sticking to Miller Lite or Corona.

He told the newspaper he had been drinking Miller Lite because that’s what his personal chef bought.

Drummond, who will turn 26 on Saturday, averaged a career-high with 17.3 points in the 2018-19 season. He also led the league with 15.6 rebounds per game.

