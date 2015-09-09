Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published
Last Update September 25, 2015

PHOTO: Nike to release limited edition Patriots sneaker

By | FoxSports
GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12, team owner Robert Kraft, and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 to win Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12, team owner Robert Kraft, and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 to win Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots begin their march back to the promised land on Thursday when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener. They're coming off of their fourth Super Bowl-winning season and are fully loaded for another run at a title.

To commemorate their fourth Super Bowl victory, Nike and the Patriots have teamed up to release a limited edition Lunar Force 1 sneaker. Not only does it celebrate the Patriots, but it also honors Robert Kraft, the team's owner. The black leather sneakers feature a navy Nike swoosh outlined in red, Kraft's initials, and four Lombardi trophies on the tongue with the Patriots logo.

This is the second year in a row that Nike has released a limited edition Patriots sneaker, with last year's version selling out in 10 minutes.

The sneakers will be available at Nike Boston at 9 a.m. on Thursday and the Patriots ProShop on Friday at 9 a.m., as well.

(h/t New England Patriots)