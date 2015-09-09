PHOTO: Nike to release limited edition Patriots sneaker

The New England Patriots begin their march back to the promised land on Thursday when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener. They're coming off of their fourth Super Bowl-winning season and are fully loaded for another run at a title.

To commemorate their fourth Super Bowl victory, Nike and the Patriots have teamed up to release a limited edition Lunar Force 1 sneaker. Not only does it celebrate the Patriots, but it also honors Robert Kraft, the team's owner. The black leather sneakers feature a navy Nike swoosh outlined in red, Kraft's initials, and four Lombardi trophies on the tongue with the Patriots logo.

This is the second year in a row that Nike has released a limited edition Patriots sneaker, with last year's version selling out in 10 minutes.

The sneakers will be available at Nike Boston at 9 a.m. on Thursday and the Patriots ProShop on Friday at 9 a.m., as well.

