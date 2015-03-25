Phoenix Suns tab Ryan McDonough to replace Blanks as next general manager

The Phoenix Suns have hired Ryan McDonough as their new general manager.

He replaces Lance Blanks, who was fired on April 22 after failing to make the playoffs the past three seasons.

The 33-year-old McDonough spent the previous 10 seasons with the Boston Celtics, including the past three as assistant general manager.

As assistant GM, he worked with president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and was principally responsible for draft evaluations of college and international players.

McDonough's father, the late Will McDonough, was a long-time columnist for the Boston Globe. His brother, Sean, is an announcer for ESPN and another brother, Terry, is the former director of player personnel for the Jacksonville Jaguars.