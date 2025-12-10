Philip Rivers embraces NFL comeback at quarterback after return to Colts: ‘I thought that ship had sailed’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philip Rivers stepped away from the NFL following the 2020 season. He appeared in 16 games that year in what, until recently, marked his lone season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Fast-forward five years, as a season-ending injury to Colts starter Daniel Jones prompted Rivers’ former team to give him a call about the possibility of putting his retirement on pause. The 44-year-old Rivers was signed to Indy’s practice squad this week.

Until recently, Rivers said he believed his football story was already completely written.

"I wasn’t hanging onto any hope of playing again. I kind of thought that ship had sailed," said Rivers, who played 16 seasons for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Colts in 2020, and again, this week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"But something about it excited me. It’s one of those deals where a door opens, and you either walk through it and find out if you can do it, or run from it. I know there’s risk involved, but the only way to find out is going for it."

Rivers added that he happened to be watching the Colts game at the moment Jones fell to the turf. He admitted that it crossed his mind that he might eventually receive a call from Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen.

COLTS' DANIEL JONES SLAMS HELMET IN FRUSTRATION AS HE SUFFERS GRUESOME ACHILLES INJURY

"When that happened, in my mind, I was like, ‘What in the world?’ Just how crazy this would be on the quarterback position, I have to admit I thought,'I wonder if Shane will call,’" Rivers said. "Immediately, the competitor in you gets excited."

Rivers, an eight-time Pro-Bowler, has long worn the No. 17, and will continue to do so in his second stint with the Colts, courtesy of Jones.

"I saw the injury live. I feel terrible for Daniel," Rivers said. "I texted with Daniel about him being so gracious about 17. That was meaningful to me."

The Colts’ injury crisis was compounded by the uncertainty about quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr.’s health.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Richardson, the fourth overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, was placed on injured reserve in October after he suffered an orbital fracture during a pregame warm-up.

The Colts visit the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday in Week 15 action.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.