NFL star, 44, joins Colts' practice squad as team suffers drastic QB injuries: reports

Philip Rivers reportedly joined the Indianapolis Colts Tuesday, nearly five years since he played his last snap in the NFL.

Rivers, who turned 44 this week and recently became a grandfather, will be on the team’s practice squad to begin the week, according to multiple reports.

He last played in the NFL, for the Colts, during the 2020 season.

The Colts are dealing with a massive issue at quarterback with Daniel Jones out for the season with a torn Achilles, Anthony Richardson is out with a fractured orbital bone, and Riley Leonard dealing with a knee injury. Brett Rypien is also an option.

Rivers was a good candidate to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The eight-time Pro Bowler racked up 63,440 passing yards and 421 passing touchdowns during his 17-year career.

"It’s a no-brainer for who gives them the best chance," a source close to Rivers told The Athletic.

Given Rivers’ age and the fact he’s been away from the NFL for a while, the Colts may have to rely on the legs and shoulders of star running back Jonathan Taylor. He’s leading the NFL with 1,356 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He’s carried the ball 247 times this season.

Rivers was previously open to being the New Orleans Saints quarterback in 2021, and the San Francisco 49ers admitted he was their choice if they made it to the 2023 Super Bowl when Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson both sustained injuries during the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. But he never took the opportunity.

He spent most of his career with the San Diego Chargers. His time with the Colts could be his last chance at a Super Bowl title.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.