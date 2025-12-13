Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts

Philip Rivers, 44, officially tabbed as Colts starter, will play in first NFL game in nearly five years

Rivers recently became a grandfather

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
The Philip Rivers comeback is official.

The Indianapolis Colts have tabbed the 44-year-old grandfather as their starting quarterback for this Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

It will be Rivers' first game since 2020.

Philip Rivers at practice

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, during practice at the Colts training facility in Indianapolis.

Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL after that season and turned to coaching high school football. There were reports in 2023 that he was eyeing a comeback, but nothing ever materialized.

However, as Daniel Jones tore his Achilles and rookie Riley Leonard injured his knee after replacing the veteran, coupled with Anthony Richardson being injured, the Colts did not have many places to turn.

"I wasn’t hanging onto any hope of playing again. I kind of thought that ship had sailed," Rivers, who played 16 seasons for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Colts in 2020, said earlier this week. "But something about it excited me. It’s one of those deals where a door opens, and you either walk through it and find out if you can do it, or run from it. I know there’s risk involved, but the only way to find out is going for it."

Philip Rivers at practice

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, during practice at the Colts training facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Rivers added that he happened to be watching the Colts game at the moment Jones fell to the turf. He admitted that it crossed his mind that he might eventually receive a call from Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen.

"When that happened, in my mind, I was like, ‘What in the world?’ Just how crazy this would be on the quarterback position, I have to admit I thought,'I wonder if Shane will call,’" Rivers said. "Immediately, the competitor in you gets excited."

Depending on how many games Rivers plays, he could eclipse 64,000 career passing yards. He currently has 421 touchdowns on a 64.9 completion percentage.

Philip Rivers looks on

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Dec. 6, 2020. (Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports)

Indianapolis, which started 7-1 but has since lost four of their last five, will face the Seattle Seahawks to try to keep their playoff hopes alive. 

