Philadelphia Eagles 2022-2023 NFL schedule

Jalen Hurts will have another offensive weapon to work with as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to get back to the postseason.

Philadelphia acquired A.J. Brown in the offseason and will pair nicely with Devonta Smith in the offense. Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson are set to be back on the offensive line.

Darius Slay and the newly acquired C.J Gardner-Johnson will be key players in the secondary with Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave on the defensive line. The team also added Haason Reddick and James Bradberry in the offseason.

Read below for the Eagles' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Week 1: Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions, Sept. 11, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sept. 19, 2022

TV: ABC

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Week 3: Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders, Sept. 25, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct. 2, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: Philadelphia Eagles @ Arizona Cardinals, Oct. 9, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 6: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys, Oct. 16, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Oct. 30, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: Philadelphia Eagles @ Houston Texans, Nov. 3, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders, Nov. 14, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles @ Indianapolis Colts, Nov. 20, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov. 27, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tennessee Titans, Dec. 4, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants, Dec. 11, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 15: Philadelphia Eagles @ Chicago Bears, Dec. 18, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 16: Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 24, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 17: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints, Jan. 1, 2023

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants, Jan. 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD