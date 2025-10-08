Expand / Collapse search
College Football

Massive brawl breaks out after NCAA Division II football game, 20 players suspended

Two head coaches were also suspended after the melee

An NCAA Division II college football game between Central State University Marauders and Fort Valley State University Wildcats descended into chaos on Saturday after the final whistle had blown.

Central State defeated Fort Valley State, 18-14, to spoil the Wildcats’ homecoming day. But the action didn’t end there.

Markers lie on the ground before a football game

Signal poles and down markers are seen before the Division II Football Championship held at McKinney ISD Stadium on Dec. 21, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

A video posted to social media by journalist Kalan Hooks showed two players from the Wildcats getting into a melee with a player from the Marauders. The players began to dogpile on top of each other with some punches being thrown in the ruckus. Just when things appeared to cool down and players were separated, another skirmish occurred near the bleachers.

"Coaches, get your players off the field," the public address announcer was heard saying.

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), which both football programs belong to, announced on Monday that 20 players were suspended over the brouhaha – 11 players from Central State and nine from Fort Valley. Both head coaches were also suspended.

NCAA Division II logo

The field is seen before the NCAA Division II Football Championship held at McKinney ISD Stadium on Dec. 21, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

"Acts of unsportsmanlike conduct have no place in intercollegiate athletics or within the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference," SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman said in a statement. "I am extremely disappointed that this event has overshadowed what was otherwise a very competitive football game."

The conference said that both schools violated its code of ethics policies and were fined an undisclosed amount.

Penalty flag on the ground

Detail view of a penalty flag during a football game on Nov. 7, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"We do not condone behavior that falls short of these standards, and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that our student-athletes understand the importance of representing the University with Wildcat pride and professionalism on and off the field," Fort Valley State said in a statement.

