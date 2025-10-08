Massive brawl breaks out after NCAA Division II football game, 20 players suspended

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An NCAA Division II college football game between Central State University Marauders and Fort Valley State University Wildcats descended into chaos on Saturday after the final whistle had blown.

Central State defeated Fort Valley State, 18-14, to spoil the Wildcats’ homecoming day. But the action didn’t end there.

A video posted to social media by journalist Kalan Hooks showed two players from the Wildcats getting into a melee with a player from the Marauders. The players began to dogpile on top of each other with some punches being thrown in the ruckus. Just when things appeared to cool down and players were separated, another skirmish occurred near the bleachers.

"Coaches, get your players off the field," the public address announcer was heard saying.

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), which both football programs belong to, announced on Monday that 20 players were suspended over the brouhaha – 11 players from Central State and nine from Fort Valley. Both head coaches were also suspended.

"Acts of unsportsmanlike conduct have no place in intercollegiate athletics or within the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference," SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman said in a statement. "I am extremely disappointed that this event has overshadowed what was otherwise a very competitive football game."

The conference said that both schools violated its code of ethics policies and were fined an undisclosed amount.

"We do not condone behavior that falls short of these standards, and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that our student-athletes understand the importance of representing the University with Wildcat pride and professionalism on and off the field," Fort Valley State said in a statement.