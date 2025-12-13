Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wife Hailee Steinfeld announce they are expecting their first child

Couple tied the knot in private California ceremony earlier this year

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his new wife Hailee Steinfeld announced on social media Friday that the couple is expecting their first child together. 

The exciting news comes more than six months after the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Montecito, California. 

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The "Sinners" actress announced the news by posting a video on Instagram Friday, which showed the reigning league MVP kneeling to kiss her baby bump, before the camera panned to a small snowman between the couple.

Steinfeld, 29, was also sporting a fleece jacket with the word "mother" written on it.

Allen commented on the post, "I love you," with a heart emoji. 

Congratulations poured in on social media from NFL players and Hollywood A-listers. 

Hailee Steinfeld red carpet

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 16th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California, on Nov. 16, 2025. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

\JOSH ALLEN TIES THE KNOT WITH HAILEE STEINFELD AFTER ANOTHER STRONG NFL SEASON

The pair were first linked in 2023, and Allen popped the question last November during the Bills’ bye week in a cliffside proposal overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Details of the couple's nuptials were kept secret, but Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins let it slip in March that the two were planning to get married on May 31. 

Josh Allen scores touchdown

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 7, 2025. (Gregory Fisher/Imagn Images)

Allen’s announcement comes amid the Bills’ playoff push. Buffalo takes on the red-hot New England Patriots on Sunday. A loss against the 11-2 Patriots could signal an end to the Bills' dominance in the AFC East.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

