Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wife Hailee Steinfeld announce they are expecting their first child

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his new wife Hailee Steinfeld announced on social media Friday that the couple is expecting their first child together.

The exciting news comes more than six months after the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Montecito, California.

The "Sinners" actress announced the news by posting a video on Instagram Friday, which showed the reigning league MVP kneeling to kiss her baby bump, before the camera panned to a small snowman between the couple.

Steinfeld, 29, was also sporting a fleece jacket with the word "mother" written on it.

Allen commented on the post, "I love you," with a heart emoji.

Congratulations poured in on social media from NFL players and Hollywood A-listers.

The pair were first linked in 2023, and Allen popped the question last November during the Bills’ bye week in a cliffside proposal overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Details of the couple's nuptials were kept secret, but Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins let it slip in March that the two were planning to get married on May 31.

Allen’s announcement comes amid the Bills’ playoff push. Buffalo takes on the red-hot New England Patriots on Sunday. A loss against the 11-2 Patriots could signal an end to the Bills' dominance in the AFC East.

