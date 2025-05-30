Pat McAfee tells John Mellencamp to 'shut the f--- up' after taking offense at Pacers hype-up speech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Mellencamp and Pat McAfee are officially at war.

It all started when Mellencamp took offense to McAfee calling out celebrity Knicks fans during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between New York and the Indiana Pacers.

After calling out Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, and Timothee Chalamet, which prompted boos in Indianapolis, McAfee implored fans to "turn this s--- up" and "send these sons of b------ back to New York with their ears ringing."

Mellencamp, though, said in a statement that he was "embarrassed" that "somebody" used "poor sportsmanship" - without mentioning McAfee by name. McAfee replied on X that "I am somebody."

But on his own show Friday, McAfee fired back at the singer.

"When the Knicks are playing in Gainbridge, I believe there is going to be some boos. There might be some negative things said toward the other team. That's kind of how sports work, I think," McAfee began. "We are going to be an agent of only good things at sports stuff happening. Only positive cheers going forward, because that will make John Cougar Mellencamp happy."

The former Indianapolis Colt added, "I don't know what he thought he was doing."

"He puts out this horrendous quote tweet, horrendous graphic. John, can't tell you how bad everything you did here was. The graphic, the quote, the timing, your two days late, John… John, shut the f--k up…

"You thought you were gonna bury me? I don’t think so, John! Hey Coug’. Suck it buddy. Hope I get the chance to see you real soon. I think we’re probably gonna be at the same place pretty soon. I don’t want any of your bulls--t, I don’t like you."

The Pacers won Game 4 after McAfee took the mic to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, but the series is headed back to Indiana after the Knicks wiped the floor with the Pacers in Game 5.

Stiller challenged McAfee to attend Game 5 at New York's Madison Square Garden Thursday, but McAfee said he was "not paying $70,000 for a ticket."

Neither team has made the NBA Finals in the 21st century. The Knicks beat the Pacers in the 1999 conference finals, but the Pacers returned the favor the following year.

Game 6 will be played Saturday night in Indiana, where it appears likely that the two new foes will both be.

The winner of the series will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, who will be playing for a championship for the first time since 2012.