Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

WWE

Pat McAfee calls out 'bum a-- suits' at ESPN while congratulating network's WWE deal

ESPN host said 'mid-level' employees will try to 'muddy' the historic five-year, $1.6 billion agreement

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
The Presidential Fitness Test will help 'motivate kids,' says WWE's 'Triple H' Video

The Presidential Fitness Test will help 'motivate kids,' says WWE's 'Triple H'

WWE CCO Paul 'Triple H' Levesque discusses President Donald Trump reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test and explains why he believes physical well-being is important on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pat McAfee is happy to see ESPN and the WWE get a historic deal done to broadcast premium live events. 

But the ESPN host called out some employees within his own company in the process. 

McAfee posted on X congratulating ESPN and WWE on finalizing a deal, which was announced Wednesday. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pat McAfee speaks into microphone

Pat McAfee makes an appearance during WWE Fastlane Oct. 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Imagn)

"Great to see 2 powerhouses of sports and entertainment come together," McAfee wrote before taking his shot. 

"I assume all the mid level, powerless, bum a--suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow (out of context leaks/ignorant anonymous opinions/etc.) but, in the end.. this agreement will outlive the dinosaurs currently guarding desks in Bristol and this deal will be great for ESPN. 

SHANNON SHARPE DISCUSSES ESPN DEPARTURE, REVEALS WHY HE WANTED TO WAIT FOR NEWS TO BREAK ON SPECIFIC DAY

"Cheers to the future."

McAfee has had issues in the past with ESPN executives, which could’ve led to his jab. He accused Norby Williamson on air, saying the longtime executive tried to "sabotage" his show in 2024. Williamson ended up moving on to FanDuel Sports Network after spending 40 years at the "Worldwide Leader in Sports."

The WWE-ESPN deal has been reported to be worth $1.6 billion over five years. 

Pat Mcafee in WWE ring

Pat McAfee during Wrestlemania at SoFi Stadium. (Joe Camporeale/USA Today Sports)

This will allow ESPN to broadcast some of the most anticipated WWE events each year, like WrestleMania, Summer Slam and the Royal Rumble as part of the pro wrestling giant’s direct-to-consumer service launching in late August. 

McAfee is a big wrestling fan, having served as a commentator for the WWE. However, he stepped away from that earlier this year due to a busy schedule. 

But he is clearly aware of the deal, and he has never shied away from speaking his mind even after joining ESPN on a five-year, $85 million deal. 

"I don’t got a motherf---ing boss," he said in the past. 

ESPN made another landmark deal in the world of sports. 

Pat McAfee looks on

Pat McAfee sits on the ESPN "College Gameday" set before a game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., Nov. 2, 2024. (Imagn)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The network announced Tuesday it acquired the NFL Network in a deal that gave the league a 10% equity stake in ESPN. 

The deal includes the NFL’s linear RedZone Channel, NFL Fantasy and more. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.