Pat McAfee calls out 'bum a-- suits' at ESPN while congratulating network's WWE deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pat McAfee is happy to see ESPN and the WWE get a historic deal done to broadcast premium live events.

But the ESPN host called out some employees within his own company in the process.

McAfee posted on X congratulating ESPN and WWE on finalizing a deal, which was announced Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Great to see 2 powerhouses of sports and entertainment come together," McAfee wrote before taking his shot.

"I assume all the mid level, powerless, bum a--suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow (out of context leaks/ignorant anonymous opinions/etc.) but, in the end.. this agreement will outlive the dinosaurs currently guarding desks in Bristol and this deal will be great for ESPN.

SHANNON SHARPE DISCUSSES ESPN DEPARTURE, REVEALS WHY HE WANTED TO WAIT FOR NEWS TO BREAK ON SPECIFIC DAY

"Cheers to the future."

McAfee has had issues in the past with ESPN executives, which could’ve led to his jab. He accused Norby Williamson on air, saying the longtime executive tried to "sabotage" his show in 2024. Williamson ended up moving on to FanDuel Sports Network after spending 40 years at the "Worldwide Leader in Sports."

The WWE-ESPN deal has been reported to be worth $1.6 billion over five years.

This will allow ESPN to broadcast some of the most anticipated WWE events each year, like WrestleMania, Summer Slam and the Royal Rumble as part of the pro wrestling giant’s direct-to-consumer service launching in late August.

McAfee is a big wrestling fan, having served as a commentator for the WWE. However, he stepped away from that earlier this year due to a busy schedule.

But he is clearly aware of the deal, and he has never shied away from speaking his mind even after joining ESPN on a five-year, $85 million deal.

"I don’t got a motherf---ing boss," he said in the past.

ESPN made another landmark deal in the world of sports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The network announced Tuesday it acquired the NFL Network in a deal that gave the league a 10% equity stake in ESPN.

The deal includes the NFL’s linear RedZone Channel, NFL Fantasy and more.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.