Parcells says retirement can wait

Even though Bill Parcells has given up control of the Miami Dolphins, he says retirement can wait.

That could be a signal to NFL teams he's in the market for a new job. Or not.

Parcells said Thursday he isn't sure what he wants to do after leaving the Dolphins, but he expects to find something to keep him busy.

"I'm not a 'sit-around-the-fireplace' guy," Parcells said during a conference call. "I don't know. I'm not certain about it. We'll see what happens when the time comes, but I know I want to do something, even if it's not day-to-day or something like that.

"I know I want to do something. I don't like sitting around. I like to get up and get out and go do something. So we'll figure it out when the time comes."

The public comments were the first by Parcells since he turned the Dolphins' football operation over to general manager Jeff Ireland three weeks ago. Parcells remains as a consultant.

The change was part of a long-range plan when Parcells took over at the end of the 2007 season, the Dolphins said. He can leave Miami at any time and collect the balance of the $12 million due him under a four-year contract that expires after the 2011 season.

During the conference call, the 69-year-old Parcells said his health is "pretty good."

"I've got my weight way down, and I'm feeling pretty good," he said. "I work out good. So I've been pretty fortunate. You have little things here or there, but when you're my age that's what happens. You've just got to keep the truck moving if you can."

Parcells, who rarely talks to reporters, spoke to the New York media in advance of his induction Sunday into the Giants' new ring of honor. He said he will not be able to attend the Giants' game against Chicago.