NHL star will miss time after cutting hand in 'fluke accident' at team dinner: report

New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes is not expected to play against the Washington Capitals because of an injury he sustained at the dinner table, not on the ice.

It is believed Hughes fell and cut his hand during a team dinner Thursday, and multiple people called it a "fluke accident," according to Sportsnet. It is unknown how long the 24-year-old will be out.

Hughes and the Devils have been off to a fantastic start this season. The Devils are 12-4-1 and lead the Metropolitan Division.

Hughes has 20 points (10 goals and 10 assists) in 17 games played.

Hughes had two assists in the team's 4-3 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday.

The young forward has been a productive player throughout his NHL career but has had trouble staying on the ice because of injuries. Hughes has played more than 63 games in a season just once in his career, the 2022-2023 campaign.

That season was the best of his seven-year career. He posted 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games and made the All-Star team.

The two-time All-Star was strong last season for the Devils, scoring 27 goals and adding 43 assists in 62 games. The Orlando, Florida, native has averaged nearly a point per game in his career, accumulating 371 points in 385 career games.

If Hughes were to miss a significant amount of time, it would be a massive blow to the Devils.

They will look to win without their young star when they take on the Capitals on the road at 7 p.m. ET Saturday.

