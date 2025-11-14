Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New Jersey Devils

NHL star will miss time after cutting hand in 'fluke accident' at team dinner: report

In is unknown how long the Devils will be without Jack Hughes

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes is not expected to play against the Washington Capitals because of an injury he sustained at the dinner table, not on the ice. 

It is believed Hughes fell and cut his hand during a team dinner Thursday, and multiple people called it a "fluke accident," according to Sportsnet. It is unknown how long the 24-year-old will be out.

Hughes and the Devils have been off to a fantastic start this season. The Devils are 12-4-1 and lead the Metropolitan Division.

Hughes has 20 points (10 goals and 10 assists) in 17 games played.

Jack Hughes looks on

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes waits for play to resume in the second period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose Oct. 30, 2025. (David Gonzales/Imagn Images)

Hughes had two assists in the team's 4-3 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday. 

The young forward has been a productive player throughout his NHL career but has had trouble staying on the ice because of injuries. Hughes has played more than 63 games in a season just once in his career, the 2022-2023 campaign. 

Jack Hughes celebrates with teammates

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes greets teammates after scoring during the third period against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Nov. 2, 2025. (William Liang/AP Photo)

That season was the best of his seven-year career. He posted 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games and made the All-Star team. 

The two-time All-Star was strong last season for the Devils, scoring 27 goals and adding 43 assists in 62 games. The Orlando, Florida, native has averaged nearly a point per game in his career, accumulating 371 points in 385 career games. 

Jack Hughes skates with puck

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck against the New York Islanders during the second period at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025. (Ed Mulholland/Imagn Images)

If Hughes were to miss a significant amount of time, it would be a massive blow to the Devils. 

They will look to win without their young star when they take on the Capitals on the road at 7 p.m. ET Saturday. 

