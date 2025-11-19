Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Islanders

Islanders coach confronts Stars player with verbal attack after ejection for controversial boarding hit

Patrick Roy shouted at Mikko Rantanen after his hit on Alex Romanov sent him crashing into boards

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy unleashed a verbal attack on Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen after he was ejected for a hit on Alex Romanov that sent the defenseman violently crashing into the boards during Tuesday night’s game. 

Rantanen, the Stars’ leading scorer with 27 points, hit Romanov from behind, which sent him crashing headfirst into the boards in the final minute of regulation. Rantanen was given a 5-minute major for boarding and ejected from the game. 

Mikko Rantanen hits Alex Romanov

Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen is called for a game misconduct penalty for boarding New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 18, 2025. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

But as Rantanen exited the rink between the benches, the broadcast picked up Roy’s verbal attack on the NHL player. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

"You’re not gonna f---ing finish that game," he could be heard saying, seemingly in reference to the two teams’ next matchup in New York.

Although calmer after the game, Roy continued to call out the hit. 

"I hope he’s going to be OK. At this moment I don’t know exactly what it is," Roy told reporters about Romanov. 

"But all I’m going to say is, when you see the number, you have to lay off. Everybody knows that. You don't go through the guy. And I’m proud of the way our guys handled it afterwards. No one was happy to see someone get hurt like this. Like I said, to me, it's disrespectful for our guy. 

Mikko Rantanen called for a game misconduct

The tense game ended in a 3-2 victory for New York after Wyatt Johnston’s would-be game-tying goal with 0.1 seconds remaining was waved off for goalie interference. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

NHL STAR WILL MISS TIME AFTER CUTTING HAND IN 'FLUKE ACCIDENT' AT TEAM DINNER: REPORT

"That should not be part of our game," he added.

Romanov did not go to the hospital, but his immediate condition was unknown. The NHL Department of Player Safety will review the hit, but according to The Dallas Morning News, Rantanen is not expected to face further discipline. 

Stars coach Glen Gulutzan defended Rantanen after the game, saying he believed the forward’s skate was clipped by Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield, causing him to make contact with Romanov.

Mikko Rantanen ejected

Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen is led off the ice after he receives a game misconduct penalty in Dallas on Nov. 18, 2025. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

"It's just one of those hockey plays that happened. I hope Romanov is OK," he said. "It's a dangerous play for everybody."

The tense game ended in a 3-2 victory for New York after Wyatt Johnston’s would-be game-tying goal with 0.1 seconds remaining was waved off for goalie interference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue