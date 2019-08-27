UFC star Paige VanZant seeks new contract, says she makes more money on Instagram

Paige VanZant is one of the UFC’s most recognizable stars, but the flyweight has fought only twice since 2017 and has been looking for a new contract with the company.

VanZant, 25, appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday and said she’s looking for a pay raise despite being told she wasn’t going to be paid more than a UFC champion.

“I make way more money sitting at home, posting pictures on Instagram than I do fighting,” she said. “When I did my contract negotiation the last time, the talk was, 'I can’t pay you more than a female champion.’ Okay, but why are you comparing me to just women? All of us should be getting paid more in general.”

She added: “I want a significant pay raise, to be completely honest. I’ve just been extremely accomplished outside of the UFC, as well as inside of the UFC. Five wins in the UFC, four finishes, I've been main event twice, and I think someone with those accolades should be paid more.”

VanZant last fought on Jan. 19 at UFC Fight Night 143. She defeated Rachel Ostovich in the second round via an armbar submission. She had lost two straight fights – one to Jessica Rose-Clark on Jan. 14, 2018 and the other to Michelle Waterson on Dec. 17, 2016.

However, injuries have kept her sidelined from another UFC fight the entire year. She revealed a month after the Ostovich fight that she had suffered another arm fracture. After she had seemingly recovered from that, VanZant in June revealed the injury didn’t heal properly and she needed more surgery.

VanZant has been on reality television shows “Dancing with the Stars” and “Chopped” and had a sponsorship deal with Reebok early in her career.

VanZant has one fight left on her current UFC contract.