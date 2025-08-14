Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco Giants

Giants' Heliot Ramos faces ridicule over bizarre throw vs Padres

Ramos has struggled this season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos made a mind-boggling error during the team’s 11-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday afternoon.

Padres third baseman Manny Machado roped a ball to left field in the second inning. The ball bounced off the wall, and Ramos fielded it, looking to throw it back into the infield to prevent a runner on first base from advancing to third. Instead, the ball appeared to slip out of his hands and trickle back toward the infielders.

Heliot Ramos runs the bases

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos, #17, goes to third base on a passed ball during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Aug. 13, 2025. (Bob Kupbens/Imagn Images)

Fernando Tatis Jr. came around to score to add to the lead. San Diego would break the game open even further later and complete the series sweep.

Baseball fans were perplexed.

Giants manager Bob Melvin claimed after the game that it wasn't Ramos' fault. He said Ramos was going to throw the ball to second base but saw nobody was there, and the ball came out of his hand.

While the Giants have struggled this season, Ramos’ issues have been highlighted consistently.

He suffered what he called a "mental error" on the base paths in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates back in July, when he was caught trailing off second base during an infield fly pop-up.

Heliot Ramos looks on

San Francisco Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos, #17, before the game against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Aug. 10, 2025. (Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images)

On Tuesday night, Ramos broke his bat over his knee in frustration following a strikeout.

Ramos, who was an All-Star in 2024, is hitting .268 with a .748 OPS and 14 home runs. He has seven errors in left field this season. 

In the sweep against the Padres, he was 1-for-13 with four strikeouts.

Nick Pivetta pitches

San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Pivetta, #27, pitches to a San Francisco Giants batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Diego took control of the National League West with the win and improved to 69-52 on the year. San Francisco fell to 59-62.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

