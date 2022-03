Oregon's Nyara Sabally declares for WNBA Draft

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oregon forward Nyara Sabally has decided to enter the WNBA Draft.

Sabally, a fourth-year sophomore, was Oregon's top scorer and rebounder, averaging 15.4 points and 7.8 boards. She also averaged 1.4 blocks per game.

A native of Germany, Sabally is the younger sister of Satou Sabally, who also played at Oregon and is now with the WNBA's Dallas Wings.

"It was an honor to put on the Ducks jersey and play at Matthew Knight. I will forever cherish my time here, and I hope that I was able to inspire the people in Eugene that have shown me unwavering support the past four years," Nyara Sabally said in announcing her decision.

Oregon (20-12) went to the NCAA Tournament as a fifth seed but fell in double overtime to No. 12 Belmont 73-70 in the opening round.

Fellow Ducks Sydney Parrish and Kylee Watson, both part of the 2020 recruiting class, announced plans to enter the transfer portal on Monday.

Watson averaged 3.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 32 games this season, while Parrish averaged 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds.