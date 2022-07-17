The Open Championship 2022: Cam Smith picks up first major title after incredible final round
Cam Smith came back to catch Rory McIlroy and the rest of the leaders for the comeback victory
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The Open Championship came down to the wire on Sunday with a handful of golfers in contention down to the final hole on the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.
It was Cam Smith who caught Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland to finish 20-under par for the tournament thanks to a final-round 64.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.